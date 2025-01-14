UNLV Quarterback Who Left Team Amid NIL Dispute Makes Transfer Portal Decision
After leaving UNLV under highly contentious circumstances, quarterback Matthew Sluka appears to have found a new home.
Sluka is transferring to James Madison, according to Tuesday afternoon reports from Pete Nakos of On3 and Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The Dukes are coached by Bob Chesney, who previously coached Sluka at Holy Cross.
With the Crusaders, Sluka made three All-Patriot League teams, passed for 59 touchdowns, and ran for 38 more. Holy Cross won FCS playoff games in both 2021 and 2022; Chesney left for James Madison after the 2023 season.
Sluka started three games for the Rebels in 2024 before leaving the program, claiming UNLV had broken NIL-related promises to him; the dispute roiled college football and cast harsh light on the regulation-free nature of the NIL sphere. Meanwhile, UNLV went 11-3 to post its highest winning percentage since 1984.
The Dukes are scheduled to open their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against Weber State.