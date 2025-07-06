SI

Urban Meyer Had Blunt Reason for Not Taking Job As CFB Team’s GM

Urban Meyer is not interested in being a GM for a college football program.
Urban Meyer revealed on his podcast this past week that a college football program recently asked the former Ohio State coach if he wanted to become their general manager. And it sure didn't take long for him to turn down the offer.

Meyer, who has been on Fox Sports' pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff," since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars after just 13 games in 2021, didn't say which team approached him with the opportunity but he did share why he didn't accept it, and he didn't hold back.

“I don’t know if I even told Rob and Mark this, but I had a school come see me this year and ask if I wanted to be the GM,” Meyer said. “And a couple other phone calls. And you start to think, ‘OK, they actually came to see me,’ so I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll meet and I’ll sit down with you guys.'”

So why'd he turn it down? Because after learning about what the job would entail he knew it wasn't for him.

“I said, ‘OK, what is the job description?’ They said, ‘Well, basically you meet with all the agents of the 17-, 18-year-olds,'” Meter said. “And I thought, ‘I’d rather step on a rusty nail and pull it out myself.'”

Safe to say Meyer likely won't be hearing any more offers for such a position.

