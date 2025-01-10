Urban Meyer Booed So Hard While Receiving Orange Bowl Honor Before ND-Penn State
Notre Dame and Penn State fans have naturally been at war with each other all week ahead of their Thursday showdown in the Orange Bowl.
However, when the actual game rolled around, Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions backers were able to unite to oppose a common enemy: former coach Urban Meyer.
This season, Meyer was inducted into the Orange Bowl's hall of fame—mostly on the back of Florida's 24–14 win over Oklahoma in 2008's national championship in Miami. In fact, humorously enough, Meyer lost the only Orange Bowl he ever coached 40–35 to Clemson with Ohio State in 2013.
When he took the field to receive his honor Thursday, Notre Dame and Penn State fans let him hear it.
Meyer was a frequent foil of the Nittany Lions with the Buckeyes, winning six of seven games against them (his Gators also beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl after the 2010 season). Ohio State also beat the Fighting Irish 44–28 in the Fiesta Bowl after the 2015 season.
Other inductees into the hall of fame this year include former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and Miami defensive lineman Vince Wilfork.