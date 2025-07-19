Urban Meyer Gives Interesting Take on Nick Saban's Potential Return to Coaching
Greg McElroy isn't the only one who thinks Nick Saban will eventually return to coaching.
After the former Alabama quarterback floated at SEC media days last week that some in the know think the 73-year-old "is not done", longtime college football coach Urban Meyer recently relayed a similar sentiment.
During an appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, Meyer was asked about Saban having an itch to return to the sideline if he were approached about an NFL coaching job:
"I have not talked to him about this, I could guess—cuz I know him fairly well and competed against him—that it's not a little scratch, it's probably a pretty big scratch," Meyer said. "[Coaching in the NFL] is the one area that he has not, you know ... he was getting things going [with the Miami Dolphins], I actually visited him when he was down there, but I don't think he'd go back to college. I don't see that fit.
"I would say very little to no chance he would get involved in college," he continued. "But I think he would take phone calls from the NFL."
Check out Meyer's full interview here:
Amid the speculation late last week, Saban's daughter Kristen quickly shot down any rumors of his potential return. She posted on her Instagram story that her father is "not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time."
Saban, a seven-time National Champion, spent last season on the desk of ESPN's College GameDay. We'll see if he follows his friend Bill Belichick back to the coaching ranks in due time.