Urban Meyer Shoots Down Deion Sanders's Plea for an NIL Cap

"Colorado is not the same as Ohio State and Alabama."

Stephen Douglas

Urban Meyer reacts to Deion Sanders’s plea for a salary cap.
Deion Sanders was one of the many coaches to speak to the media this week as football season is fast-approaching. Sanders, entering his third season at Colorado, suggested that college football might need a salary cap on NIL to even the playing field for all schools.

Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone discussed Sanders's comments from Big 12 media day on the the latest The Triple Option podcast. The former Ohio State coach simply dismissed what Sanders had to say as more of the same conversation has surrounded college football for quite some time.

"I could care less," Meyer said. "This is I think the 780th time we've talked about this. It will never happen. It will never happen because Colorado is not the same as Ohio State and Alabama and big market cities that have alumni that are willing to do that, but in the perfect world you'd like it to be like the NFL, but it's not. It's like Major League Baseball. And we said this over and over again. You've got the starting left fielder of the Dodgers, uh, left side of the infield making more than most major league teams. That's going to happen."

Ingram jumped in to confirm that Meyer was talking about Shohei Ohtani while Rob Stone pointed out that Big 12 preseason favorite and their huge NIL war chest was not asking for a salary cap.

So don't expect any sympathy for Coach Prime. If he wants to compete with the big boys, he's going to have to figure out a way to spend like the big boys. Or take a job with one of the actual big boys. Down a Heisman winner and the only starting QB Sanders has ever known at Colorado, it's something worth watching as the season goes on.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

