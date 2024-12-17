USC All-American WR Zachariah Branch to Enter Transfer Portal Alongside Brother Zion
The 2024 NCAA football transfer portal just got a lot more interesting.
USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch announced Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal. His brother Zion—a 6'2" safety—will join him and they are "expected to go to their next destination together," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"What an incredible journey it's been here at USC. I am filled with appreciation for the opportunity to be a Trojan, put on the cardinal and gold and represent this University," Branch wrote on Instagram. "I am thankful for the love and support from my coaches, teammates, advisors, football staff and professors. Being able to share the field with my brother has also been a blessing and something that I know is a rare privilege.
"... After much prayer and thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. While this wasn't an easy decision, I'm looking forward to what the future holds and am excited for the new opportunities ahead."
The 5'10" speedster was named an All-American after his true freshman year as a return specialist in 2023. Over 11 games for the Trojans, he returned 24 kicks for 442 yards and a touchdown (18.4 yards avg.) as well as 16 punts for 332 yards and a touchdown (20.8 yards avg.).
As a receiver across the last two seasons, Branch hauled in 78 passes for 823 yards and three total touchdowns. The 20-year-old was one of the top recruits in his high school class, ranked as the top wide receiver by ESPN and No. 7 player overall.