USC Brings Back Reggie Bush’s Prestigious Honor at Coliseum
Reggie Bush's jersey is back where it belongs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
On Thursday, USC's football program took to social media and shared an image of its iconic home stadium two days before the Trojans host Utah State. As usual, the retired jerseys of all of USC's Heisman Trophy winners are displayed, but there are two new additions.
Caleb Williams's No. 13 jersey is displayed but right next to it is Reggie Bush's No. 5.
Bush's jersey had been absent since 2010 when the NCAA ordered USC to disassociate with its former superstar. He returned his Heisman Trophy that year as well after an NCAA investigation revealed he received impermissible benefits from an agent. But in April the Heisman Trust returned it to the former Trojan running back.
USC retires the jerseys of every player who wins a Heisman Trophy and displays them in the Coliseum. Williams's hadn't been added because he was still active, but now he and Bush have their jerseys next to each other. It's worth noting, linebacker Mason Cobb will be wearing No. 13 this season, as he did in 2023. Once he exhausts his eligibility, the jersey won't be issued again.
The other jerseys belong to Mike Garrett (20), O.J. Simpson (32), Charles White (12), Marcus Allen (33), Carson Palmer (3) and Matt Leinart (11).
As a junior during the 2005 season, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries (8.7 yards per carry). He added 478 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions. In total, he racked up 2,218 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns on 237 offensive touches, which is an average of 9.4 yards per touch. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Bush's legacy at USC feels secured again with his jersey in its rightful place among the program's best players.