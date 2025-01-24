USC Hires Away Notre Dame Football General Manager for Same Role
After coming up just just shy of winning the 2024-25 CFP national championship, the Notre Dame football team is also losing their general manager.
According to multiple reports, Fighting Irish GM Chad Bowden is headed to the University of Southern California to serve in the same role. CBS Sports & 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz was first with the news.
Under Bowden and head coach Marcus Freeman's guidance in 2024-25, Notre Dame finished 14-2 on a campaign that included a dominant 13-game win streak. The Fighting Irish's loss to Ohio State in the CFP National Championship on Monday night was their first since September 7.
Bowden is the second member of Notre Dame's program to depart for a similar role this week. Defensive coordinator Al Golden was hired as the Cincinnati Bengals' DC on Thursday.
The 29-year-old Bowden now heads west to Los Angeles where—alongside head coach Lincoln Riley—he'll attempt to bring USC back to glory. The Trojans went just 7-6 this past season and have only notched one 9+ win season since 2017.
Notre Dame and USC will face off on October 18 of next year in South Bend, Ind.