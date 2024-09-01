College Football Fans Absolutely Loved USC's Epic Hype Video for 2024 Season
The USC Trojans got a primetime slot for their first game of 2024, taking on No. 13 LSU on the Sunday night of Labor Day Weekend. Ahead of the Top 25 contest the school's social media team dropped a hype video for the new year.
Even the biggest Trojan detractors would have trouble denying it's pretty cool.
College football fans absolutely loved it. Even non-USC ones.
Very cool stuff.
The Trojans are ranked 23rd entering the 2024 season and are hoping to bounce back after a letdown of a season in 2023. They'll be doing so without Caleb Williams, who went first overall in the NFL draft to the Chicago Bears. But presumably there will be some improvement on the defensive side of the ball after a really tough 2023 for that unit.
USC starts the season with a big test. The social media team, at least, is ready to go.