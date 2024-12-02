USC QB Miller Moss Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
After four seasons at USC, with two of those sitting behind Caleb Williams, quarterback Miller Moss announced on Monday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Moss started this season in nine games, completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. USC went 6–6 on the year, finishing the season with a 49–35 loss to rival Notre Dame on Saturday. Sophomore Jayden Maiava started in the season's finale, which was his third consecutive start after Moss was benched.
The quarterback still has one year of eligibility to use wherever he decides to transfer. He was ready to move on from the USC program, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"I really enjoyed my time at USC," Moss said. "It was transformative for my life as a whole and for me growing up for the last few years. I'm thankful. I gave that program everything I had. There comes a point where there's a time to move on to new opportunities, and I'm hoping to better myself as a person and a player."
The three weeks on the bench provided Moss will plenty of time to think about his decision. He said he wants to play for a school that has the chance to compete for a conference championship, and the market for him in his grad transfer season should be robust.