USC's Woody Marks Turned Lost Fumble Into First Down With Incredible Heads-Up Play
In a crucial moment against No. 18 Michigan Saturday, No. 11 USC's day was saved by a lost fumble.
What?
With 2:40 left in the third quarter Saturday and the Wolverines leading 20–10, the Trojans faced third-and-goal on the Michigan six-yard line. As quarterback Miller Moss dropped back to pass, he was stripped and the ball was picked up by Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.
As Grant rumbled downfield, USC running back Woody Marks bear-hugged him and successfully pried out the football.
The cerebral play gave the Trojans a first down on the Michigan 27-yard line—which they eventually parlayed into a touchdown to cut the Wolverines' lead to three.
The play epitomized a spirited comeback bid by USC, which trailed Michigan 14–3 at the half—looking lost in the face of the Wolverines' physicality.
Marks may have three touchdowns to his name this season, but a quasi-defensive play might've been his biggest contribution of all.