SI

USC's Woody Marks Turned Lost Fumble Into First Down With Incredible Heads-Up Play

The running back saved the Trojans' comeback bid against Michigan.

Patrick Andres

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In a crucial moment against No. 18 Michigan Saturday, No. 11 USC's day was saved by a lost fumble.

What?

With 2:40 left in the third quarter Saturday and the Wolverines leading 20–10, the Trojans faced third-and-goal on the Michigan six-yard line. As quarterback Miller Moss dropped back to pass, he was stripped and the ball was picked up by Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.

As Grant rumbled downfield, USC running back Woody Marks bear-hugged him and successfully pried out the football.

The cerebral play gave the Trojans a first down on the Michigan 27-yard line—which they eventually parlayed into a touchdown to cut the Wolverines' lead to three.

The play epitomized a spirited comeback bid by USC, which trailed Michigan 14–3 at the half—looking lost in the face of the Wolverines' physicality.

Marks may have three touchdowns to his name this season, but a quasi-defensive play might've been his biggest contribution of all.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football