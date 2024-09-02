USC Had So Much Fun Trolling LSU in Locker Room After Thrilling Win
USC pulled off a stirring upset win over LSU on Sunday night, and afterwards the Trojan players trolled the Tigers in a postgame celebration.
In the locker room after securing a 27-20 victory in Las Vegas, the Trojans were overjoyed in their locker room. As they danced around to music, they mocked LSU's "L" hand gesture by pointing it downwards.
I can guarantee the Trojans had a fun night and an even better flight home to Los Angeles.
In their first regular season game since Caleb Williams's departure, USC put up 450 yards of offense on the Tigers. Quarterback Miller Moss— who Williams has championed—threw for 378 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He appeared to be in complete command of Lincoln Riley's offense.
In addition to that, USC's revamped defense led by new coordinator D'Anton Lynn, held LSU to 20 points. It was a great showing for a much-maligned unit.
The Trojans can feel happy about that big win to kick off their first season in the Big Ten.