USC All-American Zachariah Branch, Brother Zion Transfer to Georgia After CFP Loss
Former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch have announced they are transferring to Georgia. The brothers each posted a picture of themselves in a Georgia uniform on Sunday to announce their commitment to the Bulldogs.
The Branch brothers announced they were entering the transfer portal in December, and have now found their next home. They will join a Georgia team that just fell to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Thursday.
"I chose Georgia because I felt like the culture was something special," Zachariah told ESPN. "They have a great coaching staff, the brotherhood within the program, their will to win, being prepared for the next level and being as successful as possible on and off the field was important to me."
Zachariah has two years of eligibility remaining. The dynamic receiver and kick returner was a first-team All-American and the Jet Award winner as a freshman as the top return specialist in college football in 2023. As a receiver, the speedster has 78 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns over his first two seasons.
Though Zion arrived at USC one season earlier than his brother, he also has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman year due to injury. Over his time as a Trojan, Zion compiled 41 total tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, and one forced fumble.
"I chose the University of Georgia because of its great coaching staff, their pedigree, and the history of the program," Zion told ESPN. "Georgia has consistently been one of the best programs in college football, and the culture of excellence they've built is something I want to be a part of."