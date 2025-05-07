Utah QB Cam Rising Medically Retires From Football Due to Hand Injury
Utah quarterback Cam Rising has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his collegiate career, having missed the entire 2023 season and all but three games of the 2024 campaign.
On Wednesday, Rising took to social media to announce that he has medically retired from football, a decision which stems from a hand injury he suffered during a game against Baylor this past season.
Rising informed his fans that he's been advised by two orthopedic physicians that he would never be able to return to playing football, and while he's seeking out a third opinion, he opted to medically retire.
"My why has always been my family. I have always thought of my teammates as my brothers and always will. Thank you guys for always pushing me to improve and just making this game enjoyable. Thank you to the coaches for guiding me in the right direction to become a better man and football player. Coach [Andy] Ludwig, thank you for turning me into a football nerd and showing me the correct way to respect the game. Lastly, thank you to all the fans and everyone that supported me throughout my career. You made all the moments special," Rising wrote in his retirement announcement, which was posted to X.
Throughout Rising's career, the quarterback featured in 30 games for Utah and threw 53 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. He completed 63% of his pass attempts in his career and racked up over 6,000 passing yards.
It's an unfortunate end to an amazing career for Rising, but following the advice of medical professionals, he made the difficult decision to retire from football.