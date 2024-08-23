Utah State Football Unveils Cow-Themed Helmet for 2024 Season
The Utah State Aggies football team is leaning into its agricultural roots.
Utah State unveiled a new ag-themed alternate helmet on Friday that it will debut Aug. 31 during its season opener against Robert Morris at Maverik Stadium.
The helmets are primarily white with a white face mask and feature the typical Utah State logo surrounded by cow spots.
"We are honored to celebrate Utah State University's long history of excellence in agricultural education with our alternate helmets," Utah State athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement. "USU has been at the forefront of agricultural technologies and practices since its founding. The helmets provide us an opportunity to honor Utah State's agricultural success and those who work to maintain its reputation as one of the leading agricultural schools in the nation."
The cow pattern on the helmet checks out: Utah State is located in Cache County, which is the home to 1,378 farms and leads the state in dairy products.
The Aggies look to rebound from two straight 6–7 seasons but face some instability on the sidelines. Blake Anderson, who coached the Aggies the past three seasons, was fired in July after an internal investigation determined he violated Title IX policies for failing to properly report sexual misconduct.