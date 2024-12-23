UTSA Players Penalized for Playing in the Sand at Myrtle Beach Bowl
UTSA accomplished an incredible deal before lunch on Monday, dismantling Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at the Chanticleers home stadium. The Road Runners scored early and often in the 44-15 blowout that featured an unusually high amount of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as each team got all their celebrating out of the system before the offseason.
The undisputed most humorous of the bunch occurred late in the third quarter when UTSA intercepted a pass to preserve a then-shutout at 27-0. A few players saw their opportunity to have some fun in the sun and sand, sprinting down to the makeshift beach set up by the bowl games and rolling around on the ground.
The officials, perhaps thinking they had no other choice, threw a flag at marked off a 15-yard penalty.
Road Runners coach Jeff Traylor may have made a compelling case, appearing to say something about this whole exercise being a bowl game exhibition but the penalty stood. This is Traylor's fifth consecutive bowl appearance and his second straight win. His biggest problem at this point is making sure those players change before they get in the car to go home.