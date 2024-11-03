SI

Vanderbilt's Bryan Longwell Breaks Out Receipts From Auburn Recruitment After Win

The Commodores linebacker got the last laugh after the Tigers turned him down on the recruiting trail in 2022.

Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell broke out the receipts after the Commodores defeated Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Vanderbilt traveled to Auburn and defeated the Tigers 17–7 on Saturday to move to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in SEC play.

The Commodores grinded out the victory with tough defense, and just enough offense led by quarterback Diego Pavia, to come away with the victory on the road.

After the game, Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell—who tallied four tackles in the win—took to social media to roast Auburn's coaching staff for passing up on him as a recruit. Longwell posted a text thread from December 25, 2022 from a Tigers coach, who informed Longwell that Auburn did not intend on taking a high school linebacker in the recruiting class.

"Bryan I'm sorry buddy we're not going to sign a HS LB in this class more than likely. You're a great player with a bright future! Hope you and yours have a Merry Christmas!" the text said.

Longwell posted the screenshot of the text, with the caption, "Merry Christmas!!" after the Commodores captured the win on Saturday.

Absolutely savage. The Commodores are bowl eligible, and Longwell has earned the last laugh.

