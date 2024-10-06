Vanderbilt Hero Diego Pavia Had NSFW Four-Word Message After Alabama Upset
There are upsets, there are big upsets, there are transcendent upsets, and then there is what took place in Nashville on Saturday afternoon.
Defying history and logic, Vanderbilt topped No. 1 Alabama 40–35 in perhaps college football's biggest at-face-value shocker since Appalachian State beat Michigan in 2007. The win came just a week after the Crimson Tide beat No. 2 Georgia, and three weeks after the Commodores lost at Georgia State.
Taking in a celebration for the ages after the game, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia offered the nation a four-word summary of the Commodores' postgame mindset.
"Look at this," Pavia said, gesturing to the chaos engulfing FirstBank Stadium. "Vanderbilt, we're f---ing turnt!"
Pavia's performance earned him a place among college football's cult heroes, following a decorated two-year career at New Mexico State that ended with him being named Conference USA's Offensive Player of the Year last season.
If he continues to perform like he did against the Crimson Tide, the Albuquerque native might have more hardware ahead of him.