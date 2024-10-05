Vanderbilt, Hunting an Upset, Shocks Alabama With Fourth-Down Touchdown Heave
If the Vanderbilt Commodores pull off a stunning upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, they'll look back on one play that changed the game.
Vanderbilt, leading the Crimson Tide 23–21 late in the third quarter, faced a fourth-and-1 near midfield. But instead of running a play up the middle to move the chains, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia went for it all.
As four Alabama defenders closed in on him, Pavia heaved up a deep ball for receiver Junior Sherrill, who caught it right on the goal line for six points and a 36-yard touchdown reception. Vanderbilt extended its lead to 30–21.
Vanderbilt is searching for its first win over Alabama since a 30–21 win in 1984. The Commodores hadn't scored more than 20 points against the Crimson Tide since a 36–26 loss in 1996.