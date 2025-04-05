Virginia Tech Starting QB Kyron Drones Ruled Out for Rest of Spring Practice
Virginia Tech Hokies starting quarterback Kyron Drones will miss the remainder of spring practice and is scheduled to undergo a "minor medical procedure," the program announced on Saturday.
"Kyron Drones is scheduled to have a minor medical procedure and we've made the decision to hold him out for the remainder of spring practice," head coach Brent Pry said in a statement. "Kyron has demonstrated excellent leadership and has had an outstanding winter and spring. We fully anticipate he will be ready to return for summer workouts."
Drones, who is entering his final season of college eligibility this fall, battled injuries through most of the 2024 campaign. Despite nagging injuries, he made nine starts, completing 60.7% of his passes for 1,562 yards and 10 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also rushed for 336 yards and six scores.
Drones's health will be paramount for Virginia Tech this fall, as the Hokies are expected to play several young players on offense around the fifth-year quarterback.