Virginia Tech Targeting Bills Assistant Christian Taylor for Offensive Coordinator Vacancy
Virginia Tech is targeting Buffalo Bills assistant Christian Taylor for the school's offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. A deal is not yet complete, but is expected to get done soon.
Taylor, a former offensive coordinator and running backs coach at William & Mary from 2020-23, spent last season as a defensive quality control coach with the Bills. He's considered to be an innovative offensive coach who excels in running game design. William & Mary was consistently one of the top rushing teams in the Colonial Athletic Association during his time as offensive coordinator.
Taylor will replace Tyler Bowen, who left Virginia Tech earlier this month to become the offensive line coach at Ohio State under Ryan Day.