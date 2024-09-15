Wake Forest Cancels 2025 Ole Miss Matchup After Saturday's Blowout Loss
Wake Forest already canceled the 2025 matchup vs. Ole Miss after the No. 5 Rebels dominated the Demon Deacons 40–6 on Saturday.
Wake Forest and Ole Miss were slated to play next year on Sept. 13, 2025 in the second installment of a home-and-home series, but Rebels coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that Wake Forest elected to "buy out" the next game.
This means Wake Forest will pay $1 million in cancellation fees, Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported. That's quite the hefty fee to pay just hours after losing in a blowout game.
The game next year would've satisfied Ole Miss' SEC mandate to play at least one game against a power conference program each season.
Saturday marked the Rebels' first win against the Demon Deacons in their history of matchups. Wake Forest leads the all-time series 2–1. Ole Miss won't have a chance to tie up the series in the future any time soon.