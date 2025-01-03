Washington Linebacker Hilariously Declares for 'Job Market' After Six-Year Career
As the 2024 college football season comes to a close, many players are declaring for the NFL draft or announcing that they are entering the transfer portal. Washington Huskies linebacker Drew Fowler took to social media to post a much more relatable announcement—he's declaring for the "job market."
Fowler, who has spent six seasons with Washington since joining the team in 2019, shared in his post his gratitude to his coaches, teammates, and advisors before adding he is looking for a job.
“With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the job market," Fowler wrote on X. "In other words, I need a job. If you or anybody you know has an employment opportunity, I am your guy. Gritty, hardworking, sneaky athletic, locker room guy, will bring my lunch pail to work. My LinkedIn is updated, and I am open to work.”
Over six seasons with the Huskies, Fowler appeared in 48 games. He was part of the Huskies team that advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship, where Washington fell to Michigan. Fowler compiled 40 career total tackles, one tackle for loss, and was named the team's special teams MVP in 2024.
Fowler graduates with a Bachelor's degree in business administration and a Master's degree in communication.