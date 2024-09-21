Washington State Coach Makes Rare Admission After Drama-Filled Win vs. San Jose State
The Washington State Cougars improved to 4–0 Friday night with a drama-filled 54–52 win over San Jose State in double overtime at Gesa Field—and did so despite a few critical miscues from coach Jake Dickert.
Dickert admitted as much in his postgame chat with CW sideline reporter Camryn Irwin.
"They had to make up for their coach's mistakes. I got completely out-coached tonight," Dickert said. "These guys picked me up; they kept believing. We did say in the fourth quarter that we were going to find a way. ... Just an amazing finish to get the win."
One mistake that could've easily cost Washington State the game occurred shortly after the Cougars intercepted a pass from San Jose State quarterback Emmett Brown on the second play of overtime. All Washington State needed to do was run the ball and set up kicker Dean Janikowski for a potential game-winning field goal.
Instead, Dickert called a pass play on second-and-8. It was intercepted by San Jose State, giving the Spartans new life and forcing another overtime period.
Washington State went on to score another touchdown and convert the two-point conversion to start double OT. The Cougars surrendered another San Jose State touchdown on the ensuing possession but forced a stop on the two-point conversion to secure the victory.
The Cougars' 2024 resume now includes wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, Washington and San Jose State. It marks the first time Washington State has started back-to-back seasons with a 4–0 record since the 1906 and '07 campaigns—although last year, the Cougars lost their next six games after winning their first four.