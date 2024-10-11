College Football Watchability Rankings: Ohio State, Oregon Collide in Clash of Titans
Last week’s college football slate wasn’t the most appetizing on paper, and yet carnage followed. Five of the top 11 teams in the country went down, resulting in a sizable shakeup atop the AP Poll and a general reassessment of what we thought we knew through the first six weeks of the 2024 season.
If last week’s schedule left something to be desired, and still delivered from an entertainment standpoint, then this Saturday’s slate is a juggernaut on both fronts. Rekindled rivalries, one of the sport's most iconic annual games with a twist and a top-five clash are on the docket, and that’s just the icing on the cake. There are countless must-watch games, so Sports Illustrated’s watchability rankings are here to decipher the cream of the crop in Week 7:
Honorable Mention: No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona, No. 22 Pittsburgh vs. Cal, West Virginia vs. No. 11 Iowa State
8. No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4–1) vs. Florida Gators (3–2)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
This game slips out of honorable mention territory, not so much because of it being pleasant on the eyes but because of the state of the programs involved. Tennessee is coming off of a colossal letdown on the road against Arkansas. Florida has pieced together back-to-back wins to stave off, at least temporarily, the anticipated firing of Billy Napier.
But the Gators could give their third-year coach his biggest defense yet against termination in Knoxville. The Vols may still rank in the top five in the country in total offense (fifth) and defense (second), but moving the ball in the first half against Arkansas was a struggle. If Napier and the Gators’ defense can play like it did last week against UCF, then there’s a blueprint to send this Tennessee program into panic mode.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Florida’s pass rush vs. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava
The Gators’ defensive front has been inconsistent this year, but still ranks 24th in the country with 2.4 sacks per game and completely stifled the Golden Knights with five last weekend. Iamaleava, an early Heisman Trophy contender, had his worst game (17-for-29 for 158 yards and no scores) of the season against a Razorbacks defense that sacked him four times. If Florida can’t get after the Tennessee freshman, this could turn into a lopsided track meet.
7. Iowa Hawkeyes (3–2) vs. Washington Huskies (4–2)
Saturday, noon ET, FOX
Washington finally nabbed its signature win of the season with a dominant fourth quarter over Michigan last Saturday. The Huskies might have two losses, but have only fallen by a combined eight points and could keep the momentum rolling on their first trip to the heart of Big Ten country (sorry Rutgers, Piscataway doesn’t count).
The schedule ahead for Washington is tough sledding with road games against Indiana, Penn State and Oregon looming, so while Iowa isn’t a must-win for bowl eligibility, it’s a key litmus test for whether or not the Huskies have what it takes to compete at the top of the conference this season. The Hawkeyes, who ran into the Ohio State buzzsaw last week, have plenty of winnable games down the stretch, but likely need more from those other than star running back Kaleb Johnson (7.9 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns) to win consistently.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Washington vs. time zone travel
Two talented defenses will collide in Iowa City, but this is a 9 a.m. body clock game for the Huskies. Big Ten teams are 1–8 this season when they have to travel across at least two time zones, and Washington already dropped a game on the East Coast this season. Welcome to college football’s new era.
6. Arizona State Sun Devils (4–1) vs. No. 16 Utah Utes (4–1)
Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
The only certainty in the Big 12 through six weeks of the season is that there is no certainty. No team is ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll, and the five schools that remain undefeated in conference play were picked to finish sixth, seventh, ninth, 11th and 13th in the preseason media poll.
There’s a number of compelling Big 12 matchups this weekend (see: the honorable mention list), but Utah-Arizona State is one of the more intriguing. The Utes, still without fifth-year quarterback Cam Rising, dropped a clunker to Arizona at home last weekend, but remained 16th in the AP rankings. The Sun Devils and coach Kenny Dillingham stormed back on Kansas to win their first Big 12 game of the campaign, finding themselves squarely in the conference’s chase pack.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Utah DE Van Fillinger
Fillinger has 5.5 sacks (tied for sixth in FBS) and has already matched his career-best mark for an entire season in five games. Kyle Wittingham’s defenses are always worth keeping an eye on—especially in a year where close games will determine the difference between a conference champion and a team that’s staying home during bowl season.
5. Colorado Buffaloes (4–1) vs. No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats (4–1)
Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Speaking of the Big 12, there’s nothing quite like a late-night game in Coach Prime’s Boulder. When the lights go down at Folsom Field, all bets are off. That being said, Deion Sanders and star quarterback son Shedeur face perhaps their biggest opportunity in two seasons together with the Buffs.
Kansas State, which received 19 first-place votes (just one short of Utah) in the aforementioned preseason media poll, looks more than capable after turning the quarterback keys over to Avery Johnson. Apart from a bizarre blowout loss at the hands of BYU, Chris Klieman’s Wildcats have kicked Arizona and Oklahoma State to the curb in their other conference matchups.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Kansas State RB DJ Giddens
Johnson has been solid but Giddens has been the offense’s engine. Averaging 7.28 yards per carry (eighth nationally) and 120.8 yards per game (seventh), the junior will face a defense that’s susceptible to the run. Not to mention that a good day for Giddens could keep the ball away from two-way sensation Travis Hunter.
4. USC Trojans (3–2) vs. No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
This matchup might’ve lost a bit of steam after USC dropped another head-scratcher in the midwest, this time on the road at Minnesota. The Trojans won’t have to worry about cross-country travel this week; runway size is instead the concern of Penn State coach James Franklin.
Desperate to finally make their mark, the Nittany Lions will get the chance to do so in their next two games on the road before a matchup back in Happy Valley against Ohio State. If Franklin wants to show that this team is championship caliber, not just 12-team playoff worthy, a convincing showing at the Coliseum would do the trick.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Penn State QB Drew Allar
Quarterbacks that can step up in big games have often been the piece missing for Franklin during his tenure, and Allar is looking to change that. The junior has had career-best start to the season from an efficiency standpoint (fifth nationally), but he hasn’t been asked to throw the ball more than 24 times in any of Penn State’s first five wins. If Lincoln Riley’s Trojans come out swinging, Allar will be asked to deliver.
3. No. 13 LSU Tigers (4–1) vs. No. 9 Mississippi Rebels (5–1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+
LSU gets to truly test its mettle coming out of a bye against a Lane Kiffin team that rebounded in style last weekend after the prior Saturday’s flop against Kentucky. The Tigers have beaten the Rebels seven straight times in Death Valley but open as underdogs at home in a matchup that will undoubtedly be referenced when it comes time to select at-large programs for the College Football Playoff.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmier has cruised through the beginning of his stint as Brian Kelly’s full-time starter (69.7% completions, 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns) and the Tigers offensive line has protected him well. Ole Miss averages a whopping four sacks a game (third in FBS), offering the toughest challenge yet to the junior signal-caller and his bodyguards.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Ole Miss WR Tre Harris
This game projects to be a shootout and if that’s the case, then advantage Ole Miss. The Rebels are second in yards per game and it helps to have the leading receiver in the country in Harris. With 885 yards in six games, the senior wideout is a chains-moving machine and one that will be eager to get rolling again after a down week (three catches for 81 yards) against South Carolina.
2. No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (4–1) vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorns (5–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+
The Red River Rivalry survived its move to the SEC and will now get an “it just means more” twist. A mid-afternoon kick at the Cotton Bowl is exactly what was needed to keep the momentum going into a loaded evening slate.
The Longhorns have been unbothered to start the season and are two touchdown favorites going into Red River, but if there’s one thing that’s proven true about this annual matchup is that the game is almost always close. Apart from a 49–0 shellacking of the Sooners in 2022, the last nine meetings between the programs in the regular season have been decided by one score. There’s no reason to think this should be any different, even if the experience gap at quarterback between the two teams is as wide as it seems.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Texas’s QB: Quinn Ewers
Ewers will be back on Saturday after yielding to phenom Arch Manning for the last few weeks due to an oblique injury. In last year’s Showdown, Ewers was far from his best, throwing two interceptions and taking five sacks, despite a 31-for-37 and 346-yard day. Getting back up to speed in a rivalry game—especially this rivalry game—could prove challenging, but Ewers surely wants to redeem himself.
1. No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5–0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (5–0)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Chosen by many to be a future championship matchup, Dan Lanning’s Ducks get their “welcome to the Big Ten” moment at the halfway point of their first season in the conference. The Buckeyes may have to face the perils of time zone travel, but this group has been the most dominant of the contenders through five games, in part because of a lighter schedule.
But Kansas State transfer Will Howard has fit in seamlessly behind center and it certainly helps to have the skill player talent of ball carriers (Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson) and pass-catchers (Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate) around him. The defense has also stifled lesser opponents, ranking first in the nation in points allowed (6.8) and yards allowed per game (202.4).
The Ducks didn’t look as smooth in opening games out west against Idaho and Boise State, but have since cruised to victories over Oregon State, UCLA and Michigan State. This Week 6 tilt with the Buckeyes is reminiscent of last year’s Week 6 game against Washington, when Oregon narrowly lost their first of two meetings against the national runner-up Huskies. It’s entirely possible the Ducks might be playing an Ohio State team on a similar trajectory, so a win Saturday would go a long way in erasing last season’s sour memories.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel
Gabriel entered the year as a trendy pick for the Heisman after transferring from Oklahoma. Though his efficiency has been through the roof (77.8% completions), he hasn’t been forced to do too much down the field to win games. Given the Buckeyes’ talent on defense, he’ll need to step up in a major way and remind everyone why he received the preseason buzz.