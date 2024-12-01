West Virginia Fires Coach Neal Brown Following Blowout Loss to Texas Tech
West Virginia fired football coach Neal Brown on Sunday after the conclusion of the 2024 season, which ended with the Mountaineers losing 52–15 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger reported.
Brown coached at West Virginia for six seasons, going 37-35 in that span. The Mountaineers finished the season with a 6–6 record. The team is bowl eligible.
Brown reflected on the 2024 season after the team lost to Texas Tech on Saturday.
“Our record at the end wasn’t what we hoped for,” Brown said on Saturday after the team's loss. “I have no problem admitting that. It wasn’t what we hoped for. Over the course of the year there were times where people doubted and our guys bounced back.”
The school still owes Brown $9.5-10 million upon his firing, Dellenger reported.
Before being hired by West Virginia in 2019, Brown led Troy for three seasons. He worked as an offensive coordinator at Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky before that. It's expected for Brown to be hired somewhere new for the 2025 season, but to where is the question.