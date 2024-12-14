West Virginia Football Legend Reveals Interest in Joining Rich Rodriguez's Staff
Nostalgia has hit Morgantown with the hiring of Rich Rodriguez as head coach for his second stint leading the Mountaineers.
Pat White quarterbacked West Virginia from 2005 to '08. White was with Rodriguez for three of those years, before the coach left Morgantown to take the University of Michigan job in 2008. The duo won in Morgantown, touting a 32-5 record together with the Mountaineers.
Now, with Rodriguez back in town, White was asked about his interest in his own return on BetOnline's "The Pacman Jones Show."
Jones, a West Virginia alum himself, lobbied for White's return to the university, calling a potential move a "no-brainer."
"It would be nice to be back in them mountains, man," White said in response to Jones. "Back connecting with my guy Rich."
Jones asked White if a return to his alma mater is something he'd seriously consider.
"Morgantown is a second home. I love coaching the game of football," White continued. "And to have an opportunity to work with a guy who helped me make a name for myself and getting there to allow another guy similar to myself build a name for himself and finally get that national championship Morgantown has been waiting on."
White spent time on the coaching staffs at Alcorn State, South Florida and Alabama State. He was also an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2022 to '23.
There are only fond memories of the Pat White-era in West Virginia. Now, with Rodriguez's return, he may be on his way back too in an effort to help restore the program's winning ways.