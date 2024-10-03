Western Kentucky to Wear Funniest Helmets of College Football Season in Week 7
In 2023, Western Kentucky made headlines by creating custom logos for every one of its position groups—all centered around its beloved mascot, Big Red.
This year, the Hilltoppers are taking things a step further.
Western Kentucky will wear all-red uniforms directly inspired by Big Red for its game against UTEP on Oct. 10, the Hilltoppers announced Thursday morning. The uniforms will feature the mascot's trademark giant pair of eyes on the helmet shells.
The humorous video posted to announce the uniforms features Western Kentucky running back Elijah Young, who models them alongside Big Red after lamenting that the mascot will not be happy unless the uniform is all about him.
The Hilltoppers are off to a solid start this season at 3-2—they own a win over Toledo and a near-upset of Boston College this past Saturday. Western Kentucky is looking for its sixth straight bowl berth and fourth straight bowl win.
No matter how this Hilltoppers season unfolds, Big Red—the protagonist of Bowling Green, Ky.—figures to be along for the ride.