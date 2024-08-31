Western Michigan Player Played Leapfrog With Completely Unsuspecting Referee
Wisconsin beat Western Michigan on Friday night, 28-14. The Broncos actually took a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Badgers scored the final 15 points of the game. That included a two-point conversion that made it 21-14 with 10:35 remaining in the fourth.
It was on that play that something incredibly rare happened. In fact, we're not sure if anyone has ever done this in an actual game before.
As Trech Kekahuna hauled in Tyler Van Dyke's pass in the back of the end zone, the back judge squatted down for a better look at the receiver's feet. As he did that, Western Michigan junior cornerback Nyquann Washington leapfrogged him.
No, really. He put both his hands on the official's back and jumped over him.
It's possible this has happened before, but in a NCAA D-I football game? The fact that this didn't happend as part of a celebration, but appeared to be out of necessity is even more surprising. Or maybe not. If this happened after the player's team had scored, it probably would have earned the player a 15-yard penalty.
Can't wait to see how long it takes for someone else to try this move.