What Channel is SEC Network? How to Watch, Live Stream 2024 College Football Games

Patrick Andres

Oct 14, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; General view of the SEC logo during the second quarter of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium.
Oct 14, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; General view of the SEC logo during the second quarter of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season is poised to be one of change in college football, and that is especially the case in the SEC. After 32 years as a two-division league—and 12 as a 14-team league—Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the fold.

Thus, the SEC Network—a power player in the sports TV landscape celebrating its 10th anniversary Wednesday—is poised to take on an elevated degree of importance. More schools in the league equals more inventory; more inventory equals more marquee matchups; more marquee matchups equal a greater paralysis of choice for you, the viewer.

Fortunately, we are here to help you out. With a slate of unprecedented conference matchups looming in '24—Georgia-Texas on Oct. 19! Alabama-Oklahoma on Nov. 23!—here's a guide to accessing and appreciating the SEC Network.

What is the SEC Network?

The SEC Network is, as the name implies, a television station devoted to all things SEC. Conceived as a response to the Big Ten and Pac-12's respective network launches, the network came online on Aug. 14, 2014—debuting with its flagship studio show, SEC Now.

The station's live coverage runs the gamut of SEC sports—from football to gymnastics to baseball to tennis to everything in between. Other shows included SEC Now, the documentary series SEC Storied (which predates the network), and the regional College GameDay pastiche SEC Nation.

How to Find the SEC Network on TV

Here are five major carriers of the SEC Network, and where the network can be found on those carriers.

CARRIER

CHANNEL

AT&T U-Verse

607/1607 HD; check here for more specifics

Comcast

Check local listings here

DirecTV

611

Dish Network

404

Spectrum

Varies—here's where to check

Generally (though not always), the SEC Network will be located proximate to other sports channels numerically speaking. If problems finding the channel persist, contact your TV provider.

Live Streaming Options for the SEC Network

A table of SEC Network streaming options follows, along with where to access and subscribe to them and a note on each.

SERVICE

WHERE TO SIGN UP

NOTE

ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ only here

Can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu at a discount

SEC Network+

Can be accessed via the ESPN app with your TV provider credentials

Provides a bevy of additional SEC-specific digital-only content; note that SEC Network+ is distinct from ESPN+

Sling TV

Here

Offers both SEC Network and SEC Network+

Hulu + Live TV

Here

Includes options with or without the greater Hulu library

YouTube TV

Here (includes a free trial)

Offers a comprehensive live TV package without cable

fubo

Here

See here for regional restrictions

Watching SEC Network on Mobile Devices

The SEC Network can be streamed on the ESPN app, which you may download via Google Play and the App Store. This article breaks down select ESPN mobile viewing functionalities.

Key 2024 College Football Games on SEC Network

Here's a brief guide to one SEC Network game to keep an eye on for each week of the season. Note that much of the '24 schedule remains to be announced from a timing standpoint.

DATE/TIME

GAME

WHY TO WATCH

Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Murray State at No. 11 Missouri

Can Tigers meet their loftiest expectations in over a decade?

Sept. 7, 7:45 p.m. ET

Houston at No. 16 Oklahoma

All-Power Four matchup where Sooners will try to avenge unexpected 2016 defeat.

Sept. 14, 12:45 p.m. ET

Boston College at No. 11 Missouri

Early test for Tigers against new Eagles coach Bill O'Brien.

Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at No. 6 Ole Miss

How are coach Lane Kiffin's ballyhooed Rebels looking?

Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. ET

South Alabama at No. 13 LSU

Tune-up for Tigers before teeth of SEC schedule.

Nov. 2, 4:15 p.m. ET

Massachusetts at Mississippi State

Potential confidence boost for Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby in year one.

Nov. 16, 7:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico State at No. 20 Texas A&M

All-Aggies battle precedes Auburn and Texas matchups for coach Mike Elko.

Nov. 23, 12:45 p.m. ET

Massachusetts at No. 1 Georgia

Poor Minutemen.

