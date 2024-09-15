Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 4 Schedule, Location, TV
ESPN's College GameDay is heading back to Norman, Okla. for Week 4 of the college football season as Oklahoma hosts Tennessee in primetime. The Sooners and Volunteers both took care of business against their respective opponents in Week 3, setting up a Saturday night showdown against two undefeated SEC foes early in the college football season.
Here's everything you need to know about the show's return to Norman.
Where is College GameDay This Week?
ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Norman, Okla. for Oklahoma's first-ever conference game in the SEC as they host a nationally ranked Tennessee team. It is the first time that GameDay has traveled to Norman since the 2020 season for Bedlam, when the Sooners beat Oklahoma State 41–13.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.