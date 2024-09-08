SI

Where is College GameDay This Week? Week 3 Schedule, Location, TV

ESPN's flagship college football show is heading to Columbia, S.C. for the first time in 10 years.

Mike McDaniel

ESPN's 'College GameDay' is heading to Columbia, South Carolina for the first time in 10 years.
ESPN's 'College GameDay' is heading to Columbia, South Carolina for the first time in 10 years. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

ESPN's College GameDay presided over No. 3 Texas's trip to No. 10 Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The Longhorns rolled over the Wolverines, 31-12, in the biggest game of the day in college football.

On Saturday night, as week two was coming to a close across college football, ESPN announced its College GameDay destination for week three. Here's everything you need to know about the show's return to the Palmetto State in Columbia, South Carolina.

Where is College GameDay This Week?

For week three, College GameDay is heading to Columbia, S.C. for Saturday's matchup between South Carolina and LSU. It will mark the first time since September of 2014 that ESPN's flagship college football pregame show will be at a Gamecocks home game.

When is College GameDay?

College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.

What Channel is College GameDay on?

College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football