Where is College GameDay This Week? Week 3 Schedule, Location, TV
ESPN's College GameDay presided over No. 3 Texas's trip to No. 10 Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The Longhorns rolled over the Wolverines, 31-12, in the biggest game of the day in college football.
On Saturday night, as week two was coming to a close across college football, ESPN announced its College GameDay destination for week three. Here's everything you need to know about the show's return to the Palmetto State in Columbia, South Carolina.
Where is College GameDay This Week?
For week three, College GameDay is heading to Columbia, S.C. for Saturday's matchup between South Carolina and LSU. It will mark the first time since September of 2014 that ESPN's flagship college football pregame show will be at a Gamecocks home game.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.