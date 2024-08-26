Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 1 Schedule, Location, TV & Guest Picker
Last week the college football season unofficially began with a slate of four games headlined by Georgia Tech's upset of Florida State in Dublin, where the College GameDay crew welcomed the audience for the first time this season. The crew will now go stateside for Week 1 as the 2024 CFB season really gets underway with a full slate of contests to take place across the country on August 31.
It's going to be a great Saturday. Where will the GameDay crew be to oversee it all?
Where is College GameDay this week?
This Saturday, College GameDay will be held in College Station, Texas, home of the Aggies. The crew— headlined by Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Nick Saban— will preside over No. 20 Texas A&M facing off against No. 7 Notre Dame.
It will mark GameDay's 10th appearance in College Station. The last time the ESPN crew visited the Aggies was in 2021, when Kellen Mond and Co. took on Ole Miss.
Interestingly, Texas A&M has a 1-8 record with College GameDay on campus heading into Saturday's affair.
When is College GameDay?
As is tradition, College GameDay will begin airing at 9 a.m. ET with a raucous student crowd behind the set. The show will run right up to the 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
What Channel is College GameDay?
College GameDay will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription, whether via cable package or on its own, is required to watch College GameDay.
How to Stream College GameDay
College GameDay can be streamed via the ESPN app. A cable login is required.
Who is College GameDay's celebrity guest picker this week?
As of writing, ESPN has not revealed the guest picker for Week 1's College GameDay set at College Station.