Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 2 Schedule, Location, TV & Guest Picker
Week 1 of the college football season is in the books, and it was a good one. As was College GameDay's first broadcast of 2024 that took place in the United States.
After kicking off Week 0 in Dublin, the GameDay crew was in College Station last weekend ahead of Notre Dame's defeat of Texas A&M. Lee Corso made his first appearance of the season alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Nick Saban. Much fun was had.
The college football world's eyes now look forward to Week 2.
Where is College GameDay this week?
For Week 2, College GameDay will return to Ann Arbor to preside over the highly-anticipated matchup between No. 9 Michigan and No. 4 Texas. It is rare to get a top-10 matchup this early in the season and ESPN is capitalizing by sending its top guys to the mitten.
It's a familiar location for the set. Michigan has hosted GameDay a whopping 14 times, more than almost any other school. The only universities with more College GameDay Saturdays are Ohio State and Alabama. The Wolverines are 21-18 when appearing on GameDay.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay will kick off at 9 a.m. ET. Students will line up for hours and hours for an optimal spot behind the set to showcase their clever signs. The show will run right up to noon ET, when kickoffs around the country take place for the early afternoon slate of CFB games.
What Channel is College GameDay?
College GameDay will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription, whether via cable package or on its own, is required to watch College GameDay.
How to Stream College GameDay
College GameDay can be streamed via the ESPN app. A cable login is required.
Who is College GameDay's celebrity guest picker this week?
As of publication, GameDay has not revealed who the guest picker will be. The Week 0 guest was WWE's Sheamus, and Week 1 was Aggies legend Johnny Manziel. There are a few different directions the ESPN team could go with for Michigan-Texas with all the famous alumni and personalities from both schools.