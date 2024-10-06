Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 7 Schedule, Location, TV
College GameDay is traveling to Week 7's primetime matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks in Eugene, OR.
Week 7's college football slate is loaded, but Oregon has earned the opportunity to host ESPN's flagship college football show for the first time since 2022, and for the 12th time overall.
Where is College GameDay This Week?
College GameDay is heading to Eugene as the Oregon Ducks, fresh off their 31-10 Week 6 Friday night win over Michigan State, take on the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State knocked off the Iowa Hawkeyes, 35-7, in Week 6.
It will be the first time these two programs meet in a conference game after Oregon joined the Big Ten from the Pac-12 this season.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.