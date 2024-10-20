Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 9 Schedule, Location, TV
For the first time in ESPN College GameDay history, the crew will travel to Indiana ahead of the undefeated Hoosiers' matchup vs. Washington.
A pivotal member of the crew, Lee Corso, will return to the show for the Week 9 game. He was the head coach at Indiana from 1973–82, so it will be a nice homecoming for him.
Here's everything you need to know about GameDay's debut in Indiana.
Where is College GameDay this week?
College GameDay is headed to Bloomington, Ind., for the matchup between 7–0 Indiana and 4–3 Washington. The game starts at 12 p.m. ET.
Indiana is one of three Big Ten teams with undefeated records, alongside Oregon and Penn State. The Hoosiers have been ranked in the AP poll for four straight weeks now, their longest since the 2020 season. They're coming off a dominant 56–7 win over Nebraska in Week 8.
Washington is entering the contest after a week off. The Huskies lost 40–16 to Iowa in Week 7. It's their first season in the Big Ten, and they've posted a 2–2 conference record. Winning at Indiana would be a huge opportunity for the Huskies.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.
Who is the College GameDay Guest Picker this week?
The guest picker for Week 9's College GameDay hasn't been announced yet.