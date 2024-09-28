Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 5 College GameDay Headgear Choice
Not only are college football fans in for a real treat this Saturday when two SEC titans in No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama collide, but fans of the sport are also in for an ESPN College Gameday trip to Tuscaloosa for the highly-anticipated matchup. And another College Gameday episode means another headgear pick by beloved analyst Lee Corso is on the way.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College Gameday since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach has become as synonymous with a Saturday morning as a cup of coffee and a hot breakfast.
College Gameday first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him. The former Louisville coach first began making picks by donning mascot or helmet headgear in 1996.
It makes for excellent and highly entertaining television. Over the years, many sports fans have started the day on Saturday by making sure to tune into ESPN College Gameday shortly before12 p.m. ET, traditionally when Corso makes his pick between the host school and its opponent.
So, if you're unable to tune into Corso's pick of the Georgia-Alabama game, or you are and want a more detailed account of the selection—as well as Corso's past selections—look no further than this article.
First, let's take a look at the matchup.
Week 5: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
In a rematch of last year's SEC Championship Game, No. 2 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a matchup that carries massive College Football Playoff implications for both squads.
Legendary former coach Nick Saban isn't pacing the sidelines anymore but that doesn't mean that the Crimson Tide aren't still a national power. First-year coach Kalen DeBoer has the team well-positioned for another national title run. Led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, and an explosive backfield headed by junior Jam Miller and sophomore Justice Haynes, the Tide boast one of the nation's best and most balanced offenses. And when 'Bama wants to take to the skies, freshman receiver Ryan Williams, tied for second in the SEC with four touchdown receptions, is more than capable of getting the job done. The Tide's defense, aside from looking a bit leaky against the run at times, is as stout as ever. This contest, as well as an October 19 road game against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, will be an excellent litmus test for DeBoer's Tide.
On the other side, Kirby Smart's Bulldogs enter the big-time clash against Alabama on somewhat shakier footing. After rolling No. 14 Clemson at home 34-3 in the opening game of the season and easily dispatching Tennessee Tech, the Bulldogs squeaked out a 13-12 win over a better-than-they-seem Kentucky Wildcats squad, which ran the ball well, put together a solid defensive performance and played keepaway from the efficient Bulldogs offense. Aside from expecting a liklely bounceback from QB Carson Beck (Seven touchdowns and no interceptions this year) and his offense, Smart can hang his hat on the program's defense, which is immovable. Georgia ranks third in the nation in points allowed, 6.0 per game, and fourth in yards allowed, 202.0 per contest. If the 'Dawgs can stop the Tide's three-pronged rushing attack, it could propel Georgia to a victory.
Notably, this is the first time that Alabama is a home underdog since the 2015 season. While a loss here certainly won't hurt as much in years past thanks to the expanded Playoff, both these teams have a chance to author their first statement victory of the season, a certain resume-booster for the victor once the College Football Playoff selection committee gets together in November.
Let's take a look at Corso's history with these two college football blue bloods.
Lee Corso’s Past Picks for Georgia, Alabama
Alabama is making its 59th appearance on College Gameday, which is tied with Ohio State for the most of any school all-time. Corso has placed Big Al's headgear on his head 37 times and the Tide have enjoyed success in those contests, going 27-10.
Meanwhile, Georgia is making its 36th appearance on the show. Corso has picked the 'Dawgs 13 times and is 8-5 in those picks.
In terms of memorable selections, it's hard to forget Corso picking the Crimson Tide over the Florida Gators, teasing the pick by saying that the Albert and Alberta (Florida mascots) headgears are his favorite before putting the Big Al headgear on his head and picking Alabama.
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
After the entire College Gameday crew selected Alabama, there was some wonder as to what Corso, who has played contrarian before, would do. The beloved analyst, raising the anticipation, perfectly set up his pick.
"I have picked Alabama to put the head on 37 times," Corso said. "Alabama's got a quarterback ... Milroe ... He has accounted for 14 touchdowns in the first three games. Eight of them passing, six of them running. You see him highlighted the whole week."
Corso then paused.
Corso’s Chosen Team
"Roll Tide Roll," Corso said as he pulled out the Big Al headgear and placed it on his head. Clearly, Corso believes Milroe's dual-threat abilities will prove to be too much for the Georgia defense to overcome.
Corso’s Headgear Pick Record To This Point in the Season
Corso is 279-139 all-time in headgear picks and brings a perfect 4-0 record into Saturday's selection.