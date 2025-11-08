Why Indiana's Thrilling Win at Penn State Was Especially Sweet for Curt Cignetti
Indiana stared the program’s first potential loss of the 2025 season right in the face and didn’t blink against Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Trailing 24–20 with under a minute left in the game, the Hoosiers drove down the field and scored the eventual go-ahead touchdown on an incredibly improbable reception in the end zone by Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with 36 seconds left in the game.
The Hoosiers held on, leaving coach Curt Cignetti emotional.
“I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my days, I’ve never seen anything quite like this,”a choked-up Cignetti said after the game.
It was clear how much the victory meant to the Hoosiers coach, who also had this to say during his postgame press conference.
“The most improbable victory I’ve ever been a part of. And there couldn’t have been a better place to make it happen,” Cignetti said with a smile.
Why was Indiana‘s win at Penn State especially sweet for Cignetti?
It was the first time the Hoosiers had ever won at Beaver Stadium. In 13 previous trips to Happy Valley, Indiana left winless and unhappy ... until its 14th contest against the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
And Cignetti was well aware of the Hoosiers’ struggles on the road against the Nittany Lions.
Cignetti uttered prophetic line in pregame interview before Indiana-Penn State
Cignetti, when told by Fox’s Jenny Taft that his Hoosiers had never won at Beaver Stadium, had an epic—and what ultimately turned out to be a prophetic—line.
“This team has never played here,” Cignetti said.
His words ended up aging very well.
And Cignetti enjoyed every moment of the thrill of the victory.
Indiana improved to 10–0 with the victory, just the second time the Hoosiers have won 10 games in a season, both instances coming on Cignetti‘s watch over the last two seasons.
