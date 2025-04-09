SI

Ohio State QB Will Howard Roasts Tennessee for Being ‘Clowns’ Before Playoff Game

Howard didn't think highly of the Volunteers running out of the tunnel with no shirts before losing 42-17.

Liam McKeone

Howard is preparing for the 2025 NFL draft / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Will Howard is entering the 2025 NFL draft after a very successful one-year stint at Ohio State in which he threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to winning the national championship. He's now going through the draft process and with a few weeks to go before the big event is seen as a possible Day 2 pick.

As part of his preparation Howard met with Jon Gruden for Gruden's famous QB class that he used to do for ESPN every draft season and now does for Barstool Sports. During his segment Gruden brought up Ohio State's game against Tennessee in the College Football Playoff, and Howard slammed the Volunteers for being "clowns" with their entrance to the field.

For those who may not remember, Tennessee's roster ran out of the tunnel collectively shirtless ahead of their clash with the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Gruden and Howard both had a laugh about it in the April 7 episode.

"The funny thing is, they came out with their shirts off and they ran over to the opposite end zone and immediately put them back on," Howard said. "I was like, what the f--- are these clowns doing?"

Whatever Tennessee's intention was, it did not pan out. The Volunteers got smacked by the eventful national champs, 42-17.

Liam McKeone
