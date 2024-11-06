Wink Martindale Takes Dig at Giants When Asked About Future at Michigan
While pondering his coaching future during a Wednesday media session, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator—and former New York Giants defensive play-caller—Wink Martindale couldn't help but take a shot at his former NFL employer, with whom he didn't enjoy the smoothest of exits.
When asked by a reporter if he wants to coach in college football for the long haul, Martindale said he could envision himself doing so, then compared his current situation with the Wolverines to that of the Giants, who at 2-7 are tied for the NFL's worst record entering Week 10.
"Sure. I haven't sat down and thought about the long haul," Martindale said. "You're 61, you just try to think about tomorrow. I'm glad that I'm here. I love the players that we have. I think that it's [college football] obviously a different game."
"But it's a lot better than being at some places that are 2-7."
Martindale began his career as an NFL linebackers coach with the Las Vegas (then-Oakland) Raiders in 2004, then proceeded to make stops with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and most recently, the New York Giants in 2022 and 2023.
Martindale's Giants defenses ranked 18th and 26th in points allowed per game in '22 and '23, respectively. New York rode an underrated defense, rejuvenated quarterback play by Daniel Jones and the energy of then-first year coach Brian Daboll to a playoff berth and postseason game victory in '22. But the Giants took a step back in '23. Sitting at 3-8 entering Week 12 of the '23 season, reports of tension between Martindale and Daboll emerged.
Martindale, who resigned from his position as defensive coordinator in January of '24, endured a messy final few hours as a member of the Giants organization. Frustrated by Daboll's decision to fire then-linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, Martindale reportedly cursed out the Giants coach before slamming the door and leaving the building.
While there's undoubtedly more behind-the-scenes details that are unknown, it's clear that there's no love lost between Martindale and the Giants organization.
That's likely why the grass is looking pretty green for Martindale in Ann Arbor, where the defending-champion Wolverines are 5-4 entering Week 11.