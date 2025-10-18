Winless UMass Blows Chance at First Victory With Brutal Closing Sequence
Wins don’t come easy for UMass football.
Since making the jump from FCS to FBS play in 2012, the Minutemen have never won more than four games in a season, and have only hit that mark twice.
Heading into Saturday’s game against Buffalo, UMass was still looking for its first win for the 2025 season, and for a moment, it looked like it was in their hands. Holding on to a 21–20 lead over the Bulls with just a minute to play, safety Jeremiah McGill came down with an interception that felt like it secured the game.
It was a winning day in Massachusetts, until it wasn’t. Buffalo had all three of its timeouts, and was able to force UMass to punt after it took just 20 seconds off of the play clock on a three-and-out.
Three plays later, Buffalo was in the end zone, and the party at UMass was abruptly cancelled.
It was a truly heartbreaking turn for UMass fans, who understandably had begun to celebrate what looked like a win before the tragic turn of events.
UMass has not won a football game since Oct. 26, 2024, when they defeated FCS side Wagner at home, 35–7. With their loss on Saturday, the winless drought is set to eclipse a full calendar year if the Minutemen can’t find a way to take down Central Michigan on the road next weekend.
