Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke to Miss Rest of Season Due to Knee Injury
Wisconsin lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke on its first offensive series of the game during Saturday's tilt against Alabama after he suffered a knee injury while scrambling with the ball.
Van Dyke was carted off the field and emerged later sporting a pair of crutches. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the fifth-year senior suffered a fully torn ACL and is set to undergo surgery which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 college football season.
Van Dyke was in his first season with the Badgers after transferring from Miami, where he'd spent his first four collegiate seasons. Last year, he threw 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his pass attempts for the Hurricanes.
Through two games this year, Van Dyke had thrown one touchdown and zero interceptions. He was replaced by Braedyn Locke, a sophomore from Rockwall, Texas. Locke completed 13-of-26 pass attempts for 125 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in relief of Van Dyke, and figures to take over starting duties for Wisconsin amid the injury to their starting quarterback.
Locke featured in five games as a freshman last year, throwing five touchdowns and one interception.
He'll have a difficult matchup in his first start of the season, though he'll have a little more time to prepare. The Badgers due to be on the road against No. 11 USC on Sept. 28 before returning home to host Purdue on Oct. 5.