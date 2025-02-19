Wisconsin Makes Unexpected Luke Fickell Contract Move After First Losing Season Since 2001
Wisconsin announced the extension of football coach Luke Fickell that will keep him with the Badgers through the 2032 season, extending his contract to seven years. Financial details of his contract are not yet available.
Fickell made $7,725,000 this season, per USA Today. His buyout was listed at more than $40 million as of December.
The move was a bit surprising to college football fans as Fickell's long term job security was in question this offseason after the Badgers posted a 5–7 record. It didn't help that the Badgers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, too.
This was Wisconsin's first losing season since 2001 when the team posted a 5–7 record under Barry Alvarez. That season also happened to be the last time the Badgers missed a bowl game, until Wisconsin did so this season, snapping a 22-season streak.
In his two seasons with Wisconsin, Fickell has posted a 13–13 record. The Badgers won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl during the 2022 season, led by Fickell after he was hired to replace Paul Chryst that November. Wisconsin lost in the ReliaQuest Bowl to LSU to end the 2023 season.
Some fans likely thought Wisconsin could move on from Fickell in the near future after a disappointing start to his tenure. Instead, not only did are they sticking with him as coach, they decided to extend him for even longer.