SI

Wisconsin Makes Unexpected Luke Fickell Contract Move After First Losing Season Since 2001

Wisconsin posted a 5–7 record and didn't make it to a bowl game.

Madison Williams

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches the game from the sidelines.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches the game from the sidelines. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wisconsin announced the extension of football coach Luke Fickell that will keep him with the Badgers through the 2032 season, extending his contract to seven years. Financial details of his contract are not yet available.

Fickell made $7,725,000 this season, per USA Today. His buyout was listed at more than $40 million as of December.

The move was a bit surprising to college football fans as Fickell's long term job security was in question this offseason after the Badgers posted a 5–7 record. It didn't help that the Badgers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, too.

This was Wisconsin's first losing season since 2001 when the team posted a 5–7 record under Barry Alvarez. That season also happened to be the last time the Badgers missed a bowl game, until Wisconsin did so this season, snapping a 22-season streak.

In his two seasons with Wisconsin, Fickell has posted a 13–13 record. The Badgers won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl during the 2022 season, led by Fickell after he was hired to replace Paul Chryst that November. Wisconsin lost in the ReliaQuest Bowl to LSU to end the 2023 season.

Some fans likely thought Wisconsin could move on from Fickell in the near future after a disappointing start to his tenure. Instead, not only did are they sticking with him as coach, they decided to extend him for even longer.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football