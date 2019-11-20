Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gulf Coast University does not have an NCAA-sanctioned football team. Instead, they have a “football sport club,” run by student club members.

That fact, however, didn’t stop one volunteer with the football club to extend more than 100 offers to students across to the country to come to play football at the school, without FGCU’s knowledge.

"Unfortunately, we have been notified that a non-employee, volunteer with the football sport club has extended 'offers' to come to FGCU and play football to more than 100 individuals across the country," the school said in a statement Wednesday. “This has been done without FGCU’s knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only the individuals receiving the 'offers' but to others reading accounts on social media."

The school clarified that the "offer" has nothing to do with their NCAA intercollegiate athletic programs or with the standard process that students use to apply and gain admission to the university.

FGCU currently offers 15 intercollegiate sports for student-athletes. Football is not among them, and the school made clear Wednesday that there are no plans to add football to FGCU athletics.