Northwestern commit Aidan Atkinson has been arrested in Colorado for sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Boulder police released a statement on Friday saying a male suspect was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting five females on a party bus in September 2018. Because the suspect and victims were juveniles on the date of the incident, the police did not release their names.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Atkinson, a quarterback at Fairview High School in Boulder and a 2020 Northwestern commit, as the unidentified male suspect. Boulder County Jail records indicate Atkinson, 18, was booked on Friday.

Atkinson is facing three charges of sexual assault, one charge of attempted sexual assault and five charges of unlawful sexual contact.

"The District Attorney cannot comment on cases involving a juvenile defendant," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the Daily Camera. "Generally speaking, we take all sex assault cases very seriously, and we encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward so justice can be done.

"As things develop we will be able to give more information to the public."

Atkinson committed to Northwestern in November 2018, one month before he was named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year. He was set to play in Fairview's 5A playoff game against Cherry Creek High School on Friday night.

Boulder Valley School District spokesperson Randy Barber said Atkinson would not be playing because of a rule stating an athlete must attend school the day of a game.

When the Boulder Daily Camera contacted Northwestern Associate Athletic Director Pat Kennedy by email on Friday, he said he could not comment.

"Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent," Kennedy responded.