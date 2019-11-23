James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday afternoon in South Bend marks yet another installment of the "Holy War," when Boston College takes on No. 15 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish's 18-game home winning streak and its shot at a New Year's Six bowl game will be on the line.

How to Watch Boston College vs Notre Dame:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Boston College is coming off of a bye week. Amazingly, it's been seven straight weeks that a team has had a week off before playing Notre Dame. Sitting at 5-5 with two games left, the Eagles need one more win to become bowl eligible. Watch out for running back AJ Dillon, who has the third-most rushing yards this season with 1,451. Boston College was unable to come away with a win against Florida State on Nov. 23, losing 38-31 at home. Quarterback Dennis Grosel went 20-for-29 with 227 yards passing and two touchdowns. Dillon had another breakout game, running for 165 yards.

Notre Dame (8-2) had one of its most convincing wins of the season, this time against Navy. The Fighting Irish were led by quarterback Ian Book, who went 14-for-20 with 284 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those were caught by wide receiver Chase Claypool, who had 117 yards on just seven receptions.