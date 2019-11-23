Boston College vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time
Saturday afternoon in South Bend marks yet another installment of the "Holy War," when Boston College takes on No. 15 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish's 18-game home winning streak and its shot at a New Year's Six bowl game will be on the line.
How to Watch Boston College vs Notre Dame:
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Boston College is coming off of a bye week. Amazingly, it's been seven straight weeks that a team has had a week off before playing Notre Dame. Sitting at 5-5 with two games left, the Eagles need one more win to become bowl eligible. Watch out for running back AJ Dillon, who has the third-most rushing yards this season with 1,451. Boston College was unable to come away with a win against Florida State on Nov. 23, losing 38-31 at home. Quarterback Dennis Grosel went 20-for-29 with 227 yards passing and two touchdowns. Dillon had another breakout game, running for 165 yards.
Notre Dame (8-2) had one of its most convincing wins of the season, this time against Navy. The Fighting Irish were led by quarterback Ian Book, who went 14-for-20 with 284 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those were caught by wide receiver Chase Claypool, who had 117 yards on just seven receptions.