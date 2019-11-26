Urban Meyer Says Beating Michigan Is His "No. 1" Achievement at Ohio State

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is proud to have a 7–0 record against rival Michigan.

When asked by WBNS in Columbus where that record ranks among his accomplishments with the Buckeyes, he called it "No. 1."

Meyer even said beating the Wolverines is a bigger deal than winning the 2014 national championship.

"I was raised that you can lose all games but never lose that game. Now, obviously that's not true anymore, that's never been true, but I was brainwashed. I was in that Woody Hayes era—that was the enemy," he said. "Every time I talk about this rivalry, I share this—there's not one human being alive, and I'd fight anybody—that has more respect for that university, those players, and those coaches."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Meyer retired from coaching at the end of the 2018 season after seven seasons with the Buckeyes, which also included winning three Big Ten titles with the program.

He currently works as a college football analyst with FOX but has been linked to returning as a coach at programs like USC or Tennessee. Despite the rumors about his potential return, Meyer said in September that he wouldn't unretire to coach the Wolverines.

"No, that's not going to happen," he said.

No. 10 Michigan will host No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday at noon ET.