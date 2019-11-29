Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State beat rival Ole Miss, 21-20, in the 2019 edition of the always-heated Egg Bowl in one of the most memorable ways possible.

A thrilling final minute of action included the Rebels converting on 4th-and-24 from their own 14 when backup quarterback Matt Corral found Braylon Sanders for a 57-yard gain. A series of penalties then brought Ole Miss to just outside the Bulldogs' goal line when Corral connected with Elijah Moore for a two-yard TD with four seconds remaining.

It looked like the game was bound for overtime, but Moore proceeded to celebrate by miming a dog peeing in the end zone. The act immediately drew an excessive celebration penalty, which Mississippi State opted to enforce on the extra point attempt. Sure enough, Luke Logan missed wide right from the extended distance, capping an absurd ending to the rivalry matchup.

The one-point win was especially meaningful for the Bulldogs, as it was their sixth of the season, making them bowl eligible on the regular season's final weekend. The loss ended Ole Miss's season at 4–8.

Twitter predictably had a field day with everything that transpired late on a wild Thanksgiving night in Starkville.

Despite both programs being mired in down years, it's clear this year's Egg Bowl won't be forgotten anytime soon.