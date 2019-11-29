Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chancellor's Spurs trophy is on the line when Texas Tech and Texas square off on Friday afternoon in Austin. Texas got a 41–34 win last season, but the Red Raiders have won the last two road games in the series.

How to Watch:

When: Friday, Nov. 29

Time: Noon ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV

It's been a frustrating and disappointing season for Texas Tech, who will not be eligible for a bowl game. The Red Raiders (4–7) dropped last weekend's game to Kansas State, 30–27, at home. After scoring just three points in the first half, the team came back with a vengeance, scoring 24 points in the second. However, the defense allowed 24 points in the second half. Quarterback Jeff Duffey threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions. RJ Turner was Duffey's go-to wide receiver for the game, collecting 141 yards on seven catches.

The Longhorns (6–5) play their final regular-season game after a 24–10 loss to No. 12 Baylor. The score doesn't accurately reflect the lackluster performance of the offense, which scored its only touchdown of the game with one second left in regulation. Expectations are always high for the Longhorns, but this season has been especially frustrating after coming off last year's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia. Junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 22-for-37 with 200 yards and no touchdowns against Baylor, who will be playing in the Big 12 Championship game.