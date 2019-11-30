Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Auburn looks to play spoiler to the chances of No. 5 Alabama making it into the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Nov. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

It's been an eventful two weeks for the Alabama offense. After the loss of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against Mississippi State, backup Mac Jones has had to fill the shoes of one of the best QBs in the country. He'll need to have the best performance of his collegiate career against what many consider to be the best defensive line in the country. A dominant performance by Alabama against battle-tested Auburn would make a powerful statement to the selection committee. Jones started last week against Western Carolina and played earlier this season against Arkansas. Last weekend, Jones went 10-for-12 with 275 yards and three touchdowns. For Jones and the rest of the offense, it's all about keeping it simple.

Auburn may have three losses, but it is among some of the top teams in the country, including No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 8 Florida. Head coach Gus Malzahn talked about the excitement of this year's matchup against Alabama at his press conference earlier this week and how last year's loss will help this year's team. This is the first time true freshman quarterback Bo Nix will get to experience playing in the Iron Bowl. In seven of his last nine games–the losses to Florida and LSU the outliers–he has hit 60% or more of his passes. The Tigers dominated Sanford 52–0 in a warmup for this week's game. Nix was a steady 15-for-23 with 150 yards and one touchdown, before being taken out so the backup quarterbacks could get some reps.

Last year, the Crimson Tide dominated Auburn in a 52–21 win in Tuscaloosa.